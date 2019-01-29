Chicago Public Schools closed for 2 days due to weather

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will be closed for two days due to the deep freeze entering the area.

CPS announced Tuesday that classes and after school activities were canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to the safety concern of the students.

“The safety of students remains the most important factor in making these decisions, and since temperatures are expected to stay at dangerous levels through Thursday, we are canceling school to ensure families have ample time to plan ahead,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement.

Schools remained open Tuesday but all after school programs were canceled.

Air temperatures Wednesday could be 20 below zero and wind chills could make it feel like 50 below zero.

Due to the two-day cancelation, CPS said they intend to add two additional days to the end of the school year to “ensure students receive the full 178 instructional days on the district’s calendar.”

The calendar update needs to be approved by the Board of Education and would move the final day of the school year to Thursday, June 20.

Parents will be notified of the closure through robocalls, emails and social media platforms. Parents who want more information can call 773-553-1000 or visit cps.edu.

CPS said families seeking alternative resources for their children can visit the Chicago Park District, which also has warming centers. For more information, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.