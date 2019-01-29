Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Brooklyn
- This is the second-worst 50-game start in Chicago’s history, only behind an 8-42 (.160) beginning to the 2000-01 season. The 2018 Chicago Bears still have more wins (12) than the Bulls (11) – the Bears’ last regular season game was on December 30.
- The Nets have won eight consecutive home games, their longest streak since February-April 2014 (15 straight). They are 12-1 in their last 13 home games – they began the season going 3-10 in their first 13 home games.
- The Nets have taken both games in the series this season and have won five straight dating back to last season. It is their longest winning streak against the Bulls since eight in a row from December 2003 to November 2005. They are averaging 111.0 points compared to the Bulls’ 96.2 points in those five games.
- In the Nets’ 26 wins, Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 41.1 percent from three. In their 23 losses, he is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 31.4 percent from three. Brooklyn has won nine straight games when Dinwiddie scores at least 20 points.
- Wayne Selden Jr. recorded 15 points and went 6-of-8 from the field in his first start of the season on Sunday. The guard from Kansas is shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 11 games with the Bulls – he shot 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three in 32 games with Memphis this season.
- Shabazz Napier added 20 points off the bench in the Nets’ loss to the Celtics on Monday. Brooklyn’s bench is averaging 47.6 points this season, second in the NBA behind the Clippers (51.0).