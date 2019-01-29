× Bulls fall to Nets, 4th loss in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points, Shabazz Napier had 24 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 122-117 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win at home.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points and Joe Harris had 17 for the Nets, who have won 13 of their last 14 at Barclays Center and seven of eight overall.

Brooklyn started slow in the first quarter, shooting just 8 for 29 from the field, after losing at Boston on Monday night.

The Nets trailed by nine at one point and 54-50 at halftime, but turned it around after Russell made three straight baskets during a one-minute stretch that bridged the end of the third quarter and the final period.

Zach Levine had 26 points and Jabari Parker added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

After Joe Harris made a pair of free throws to increase Brooklyn’s lead 116-108 with 39 seconds remaining, Levine led Chicago on a 5-1 run to cut the deficit 117-113 with 22 seconds left.

A free throw from Russell made it 118-113.

After a Bulls timeout, Wayne Selden’s 3-pointer was waved off after a video replay review determined he had stepped on the sideline before shooting the ball.