Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory for heavy and blowing snow across Chicago area

CHICAGO -- A combination of dangerous winter weather continues in effect today for portions of the Chicago area along and just south of Interstate-80 north to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as a strong low pressure system moves through from west to east.

Heavy snow will be ending from the west this morning, then a trailing band of light snow or flurries as winds gusting over 30 mph shift to the northwest swing through this afternoon and evening with falling temperatures along with some blowing and drifting.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded on headlined map) for a total of 6 to 9-inches of snow and blowing snow is in effect in Illinois counties generally bordering Wisconsin.

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area) for 3 to 6-inches is forecast with a gradation of heaviest snow north to the least across far southern portions of the Winter Weather Advisory. Areas farther south of the Warning/Advisory will experience a light wintry mix - of wind, perhaps an inch or two of snow, rain, drizzle and eventually falling temperatures.

Heavy snow should diminish this morning, but hazardous travel and outdoor conditions should continue with periods of first freezing drizzle and then snow showers along with blowing snow and minor accumulations (mainly north of Interstate-80), as colder air follows into the area behind the departing low pressure this afternoon/evening. Snow should end from west to east Monday night

As bitterly-cold arctic-source air flows into the Midwest and Great Lakes, temperatures will steadily fall with life-threatening wind chills expected. The Chicago area-wide Wind Chill Watch for wind chills 50 to 55-degrees below zero takes effect beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. National Weather Service trace of expected wind chills below.

