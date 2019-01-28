× Wind Chill Warning Chicago area-wide Tuesday evening through Wednesday into Thursday

CHICAGO — A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for life-threatening wind chills Chicago area-wide, reaching 50 to 55-below along the Interstate-80 corridor north to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line with chills 40-45 below well south of I-80 Tuesday evening through Wednesday until midday Thursday. If you need to be outside during this time, protect all exposed skin as well as possible – frostbite could occur under these conditions in 10-minutes or less.

With the cold front moving on east, gusty west to northwest winds will bring increasingly colder Arctic-source air into the Midwest and Great Lakes. Temperatures here will fall through the teens and single digits to subzero by Tuesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 degrees will be in effect Tuesday – temperatures may briefly steady-off at or above zero early Tuesday morning, and then resume a steady fall below zero by afternoon. Low temperatures here will be between -20 and -30-degrees Tuesday night and Wednesday night – the next time we will see temperatures above zero will likely be Thursday.