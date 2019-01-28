Watch local principal’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’ inspired snow day announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, Ill. — Chicago Public Schools are open, but other schools are closed Monday because of the snow.

The principal at Cary-Grove High School took the closing announcement to the next level.

Principal Neil Lesinski posted a special snow day version of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Facebook. Here are some of the lyrics:

"Will it ever stop yo? I don't know!

Turn on some Netflix and binge a show.

To the extreme it's like a cold monsoon

We're gonna have school a few days in June."

He also says students will be back in class Tuesday.