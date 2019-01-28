Tuesday’s chill the precursor a brutally cold outbreak of rare intensity; records to fall tonight, Wed & Wed night as chills dive to 50-below amid 30+ mph gusts; huge turnaround takes temps above freezing this weekend
A cold weekend’s ahead—but the arctic blast due next week is to be a record-breaker—the coldest in more than 2-decades; chills could approach 50-below by Wed morning; accumulating snow’s due late Sunday night and Monday
Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers
Minor flooding will continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers
What year did the wind chill factor and the heat index become part of the weather report?
Winter’s coldest air blowing into the area
Winter returns to Chicago with windchill, potential for snow
Wind Chill Advisory tonight and Friday morning Chicago area-wide
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Pecatonica River in flood after today
Dangerous cold moves into Chicago area
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday