Russell Hornsby's performance in "The Hate U Give" has been called one of the best of the year by many critics. The film, now available on DVD & Blu-Ray and On Demand, tackles tough issues like police shootings, racial profiling, cultural identity, coming of age and much more.

The Califorina native sat down with WGN Morning News to talk about braving Chicago winters for the love of his craft and how "The Hate U Give" is opening the doors for more stories and actors to the big screen.