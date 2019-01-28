Prosecution rests case against ‘El Chapo’

The prosecution rested its case against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán on Monday, the 35th day of the Mexican druglord’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Over 50 witnesses have been called so far.

Testimony from cooperating witnesses, law enforcement and others has revealed alleged details of Guzmán’s life hiding from authorities, his paranoia, and obsession with electronically monitoring his wife, mistresses and associates.

Jurors have seen dozens of messages and listened to calls between Guzmán and associates in which he discusses drug trafficking and even orders executions.

At one point, a former close personal aide alleged that the drug kingpin once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Peña Nieto’s former chief of staff denied the allegation, saying it was “false, defamatory and absurd.”

Guzmán faces a range of charges including international drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, gun charges and money laundering.

The defense will now present its case.

Guzmán is listed as a possible witness that his defense team may call to testify.

