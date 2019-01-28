Man charged with attempted murder after CPD officer shot in vest

CHICAGO — A man faces felony charges after police said he shot at three Chicago police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance in West Ridge.

Swaleh Mohammed, 32, was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of felony aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police were responding to a call “involving a man with mental illness” when someone opened fire, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

In a press release, police said Mohammed was armed with a handgun and shot at three officers. A bullet grazed one of the officers’ vest.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Mohammed was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was denied bond.