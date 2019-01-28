× Lunchbreak: Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

Ying Stoller, Asian cooking instructor and cookbook author. Owner and creator of Ying’s Asian Sauces.

https://www.yingskitchen.com/

Event:

Demo at Jewel Osco’s Chinese New Year Celebration Event – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

1860 S. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Recipe:

Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

4 oz. (1/2 cup) firm tofu

4 tablespoons oil, divided

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1/3 cup sliced carrot or red bell pepper

5 baby portabella mushrooms, sliced

2 oz. (4T) peapods

2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

Sprinkle a pinch of salt over tofu and let it set for 5 minutes. Light press down tofu to squeeze out excess liquid. Then cut tofu into 1/4 inch thick slices, then into 1inch by 1/2 inch rectangles.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet, pan sear tofu slices each side until golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Heat the remaining oil, add garlic and ginger. Stir for a couple seconds, add carrot, mushroom and peapods. Stir fry for 2 minutes or until vegetables are cooked but still crunchy. Then add Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce and tofu. Stir to coat evenly with the sauce. Serve over rice.