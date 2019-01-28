× Duke Freshmen staying focused despite NBA hype

Duke Freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett have been two of the top prospects for the 2019 NBA Draft for over a year. Twenty games into their season they are widely regarded as the top two prospects in this summer’s NBA Draft with Williamson holding down the top spot in most rankings.

The two freshman each had excellent games Monday as the 2nd ranked Blue Devils easily beat an injury-depleted Notre Dame team in South Bend, after the game the Williamson and Barrett talked about staying focused on their college season despite all of the NBA hype surrounding them.