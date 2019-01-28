Chicago Public Schools closed Wednesday due to weather

CHICAGO — All Chicago Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the impending freezing temps.

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said student safety is their top priority, and the expected temperature drop could present a hazard for students.

“Due to the extreme temperatures, it is in the best interest of our students’ health and safety to cancel all classes and school activities on Wednesday,” she said in a statement.

Along with classes, all after school activities on Wednesday have been canceled.

Schools will remain open on Tuesday but all after school programs have been canceled.

A decision for Thursday classes will be determined by Wednesday afternoon.

Air temperatures Wednesday could be 20 below zero and wind chills could make it feel like 50 below zero.

Due to Wednesday’s cancelation, CPS said they intend to add an additional day to the end of the school year to “ensure students receive the full 178 instructional days on the district’s calendar.”

The calendar update needs to be approved by the Board of Education and would move the final day of the school year to June 19.

Parents will be notified of the closure through robocalls, emails and social media platforms. Parents who want more information can call 773-553-1000 or visit cps.edu.

CPS said families seeking alternative resources for their children can visit the Chicago Park District, which also has warming centers. For more information, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.

