Around Town escapes the cold and heads to the Chicago Pedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's downtown pedestrian way, the Pedway, lies in the heart of the city. The system of underground tunnels and overhead bridges links more than 40 blocks in the Central Business District, covering roughly five miles.

Used by tens of thousands of pedestrians each day, the Pedway connects to public and private buildings, CTA stations and commuter rail facilities.

The Pedway is a safe, quick and convenient way for pedestrians to travel downtown, especially in the winter and during times of rain and snow.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Special Thanks to:

Gayle V's Best Grilled Cheese:

Pedway at Block 37

108 N. State St. Level B1

Chicago, IL 60602

gaylesbestever.com