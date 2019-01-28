Around Town escapes the cold and heads to the Chicago Pedway

Chicago's downtown pedestrian way, the Pedway, lies in the heart of the city. The system of underground tunnels and overhead bridges links more than 40 blocks in the Central Business District, covering roughly five miles.
Used by tens of thousands of pedestrians each day, the Pedway connects to public and private buildings, CTA stations and commuter rail facilities.
The Pedway is a safe, quick and convenient way for pedestrians to travel downtown, especially in the winter and during times of rain and snow.
Special Thanks to:
Gayle V's Best Grilled Cheese:
Pedway at Block 37
108 N. State St. Level B1
Chicago, IL 60602
gaylesbestever.com