5 police officers in Houston shot, police department says

HOUSTON — Five police officers in Houston were shot, according to the city’s police department.

In a tweet, police said officers were responding to 7800 Harding in Houston Monday when officers were hit with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the shooting suspect is down, but did not provide any further information.

Police said the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The mayor called for prayers.

