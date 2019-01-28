2019 SAG Awards: Full list of winners

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the best film and television performances of the year on Sunday.

The full list of nominees and winners follows:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” *WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” *WINNER

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther” *WINNER

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther” *WINNER

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” *WINNER

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” *WINNER

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” *WINNER

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Glow”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Glow” *WINNER

“Marvel’s: Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”