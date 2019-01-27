Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
-
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
-
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois
-
-
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Bitter cold continues to grip Chicago — and it’s going to get worse
-
Cold start to the year but then a warm up
-
Dangerous cold grips Chicago, prompting warnings, closings
-
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill