Sunday Brunch: Fried Chicken Using an Air Fryer

Erica Eckman, lifestyle expert and creator of Everything Erica, showed how to make fried chicken in an Air Fryer.

Foodies are suddenly discovering the joys of cooking with an air fryer and it’s become the latest kitchen gadget.

Fried Chicken

1 whole chicken (pre-packaged or broken down at home)

1 cup white all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tbs paprika

1 tbs white pepper

1 tsp cumin

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

In a large shallow bowl, mix dry ingredients.

In a large shallow bowl, mix wet ingredients until combined.

Dredge the pieces of chicken in buttermilk and egg bowl and then dredge in the dry ingredients.

Place into the air fryer.

Cook at 390 degrees for about 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.