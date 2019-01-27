Scott Merkin looks ahead to the White Sox 2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are only a few weeks left until they start spring training, yet the conversation around the White Sox remains on someone not even on their roster.

Their pursuit of Manny Machado has been well documented over the past few months, and as SoxFest came and went this weekend, there is still no decision from the All-Star infielder. Meanwhile the team continues with their total rebuild, which will enter its third season in 2019.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com will cover the team every step of the way over the next few months and he appeared on Sports Feed Sunday to discuss Machado long with the rest of the roster. You can watch his segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.