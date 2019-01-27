Once only for men, Chicago Athletic Association now offers fun for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago was once filled with exclusive social clubs, and one of the few left is surviving by opening its doors to everyone.

The Chicago Athletic Association was once restricted to gentlemen and members only. Today, it's a popular social club and a hot spot for people of all ages.

It’s rich history and stunning architecture is still evident, but inside walls made from old basketball and squash courts, a new generation is welcome. The free Game Room includes bocce ball, shuffleboard and fooseball.

The food has even more of a modern-day flare. Inside the Game Room there's bar and comfort foods like tacos, burgers, and hot dogs, while the James Beard award-winning Cherry Circle room serves up high-end cuisine and sumptuous desserts.

The Chicago Athletic Association is continuing it’s legacy by combining nostalgia with a modern flare suitable for kids of all ages.