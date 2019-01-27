Man, 37, killed after three-vehicle crash involving salt truck on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was killed after an accident involving two cars and a salt truck early Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened on the 13000 block of South Avenue O around 1:20 a.m. Police said the 55-year-old driver of a salt truck was crossing the intersection on 130th Street when the driver of a Ford SUV going northbound struck the rear driver side of the salt truck. Then, the driver of a Nissan Altima, also headed northbound, rear-ended the Ford SUV. The driver of the Ford SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger of the Nissan Altima were not injured.

The salt truck driver was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.