Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday

CHICAGO — The frigid temps and snow are not done yet.

A combination of dangerous winter weather will be in effect for portions of the Chicago area along and just south of I-80 north to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as a strong low pressure system moves through from west to east.

Wind chills -15 to -25 degrees have prompted a Wind Chill Advisory over the area until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

From this Sunday evening overnight into Monday morning, heavy snow and blowing snow is expected over this same area. A Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded on headlined map) for 6 to 8-inches of snow and blowing snow is in effect in Illinois counties bordering Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area) for generally 3 to 6 inches of snow and blowing snow is forecast with a gradation of heaviest snow north to least far southern portions of the Winter Weather Advisory.

Heavy snow should diminish Monday morning, but hazardous travel and outdoor conditions should continue with periods of first freezing drizzle and then snow showers along with blowing snow, as colder air follows into the area behind the departing low pressure.

Areas farther south of the Warning/Advisory will experience a light wintry mix of wind, snow, rain, drizzle and eventually falling temperatures.

City response to freezing temps

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said all of Chicago’s warming centers will be open and ready for anyone who needs them. City departments are coordinating a response to the coming snowstorm, which will likely be followed by a long stretch of record-breaking cold temperatures.

At a news conference Saturday, Emanuel reminded tenants to call 311 if landlords are failing to keep heat inside buildings at 68 degrees or higher.

As for Chicago Public Schools, the mayor said it was still too soon to make any decisions about school closures next week.

