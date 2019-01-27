‘Donut Fest’ offers sweet retreat for pastry fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Some of the best bakeries in Chicago offered a sweet retreat from the arctic winter Sunday at Donut Fest on the Northwest Side.

"It’s making my inner spirit sparkle with sprinkles," Tera McDonald said. "'Cause I love donuts."

The hole story at Chop Shop in Wicker Park seems pretty simple: people love donuts.

"Everyone has kind of a nostalgic tie... they remember donuts from their childhood," DonutFest's Rebecca Skoch explains.

For six years now, organizers have brought the biggest names in the Chicago donut scene under one roof, from newer arrivals like Stan's to longtime mainstays like Huck Finn’s.

"We actually stick to what we do; we thought about doing tricky, and our customers are like, 'give me a buttermilk, give me a chocolate cake,'" said Huck Finn's George Hiotis.

With a dozen donut shops dishing out dozens and dozens of treats to about a thousand people, the fest was an oasis from what lies ahead in the forecast this week.