White Sox announcer Jason Benetti inspires broadcaster with cerebral palsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - SoxFest began Friday with a very special sports fan in attendance.

Josh Carroll is an athlete in his own right. Last week, Patrick Elwood told you about the annual basketball tournament he's been playing in, in conjunction with the Oak Lawn Park District.

Josh is also an aspiring broadcaster with cerebral palsy. He looks up to White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti who also has cerebral palsy.

After seeing the story, Jason invited Josh to SoxFest for the VIP treatment.

Josh even brought along his resume to give to the man that's been such an inspiration in his life.

"When I first found out that he was doing it, it basically told me that it was possible to take that big step as a broadcaster no matter what the disability. I sure as heck don't use it as a crutch. He's been an inspiration for me for the past two years. Luckily, I've been able to meet him again. Knowing that he'll pass my resume along, it just means a whole lot to me.

"I've been wanting to get into radio, in general, for quite some time. Columbia surely helped me with that. All I know is I'm going to keep working at it, keep grinding, keep applying wherever the road takes me."