Temperatures bottomed-out in the negative 20s along and west of the Fox River Valley – record low tied at Rockford

After yesterday’s snow left a fresh snow cover and skies cleared with the departing low pressure system along with diminishing winds, temperatures fell rapidly overnight across the Chicago area. Lowest readings at airport locations occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where lows early this Saturday morning were in the negative 20s, the coldest a -29 at Sterling-Rock Falls, followed closely by Rochelle at -26 and Aurora/Sugar Grove -24. Rockford tied their all-time record low on this date of -18 originally set back in 1982. O’Hare –Chicago’s official observation site – had a -7 far from the record -16 degrees set back in 1897.

Clouds were slow to leave in northwest Indiana overnight where Gary reported the warmest overnight low of 0.

Following is a listing of area airport low temperature this morning:

Location/Low temperature

Sterling/Rock Falls….-29

Rochelle….-26

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-24

Pontiac….-23

Freeport….-23

Rockford….-18

Peru/Ottawa….-18

Morris/Washburn….-17

DuPage/West Chicago….-16

Kankakee….-14

DeKalb….-14

Schaumburg….-13

Joliet….-12

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…-8

O’Hare….-7

Palwaukee….-7

Midway….-4

Indiana:

Rensselaer….-4

Valparaiso….-1

Gary….0

Wisconsin:

Burlington ….-29

Kenosha….-18

Janesville…-18

Milwaukee….-6