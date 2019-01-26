× Snow spreading across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana this afternoon.

A band of snow associated with another “clipper” low pressure system passing to our south similar to yesterday is spreading snow across the Chicago area this Saturday afternoon. Accumulations around an inch north of interstate-80 and perhaps a little more south are expected. The main travel problems will concern slick spots developing even on treated roads and highways, because cold temperatures will decrease the efficiency of salt and other applications.

Snow will end from the west this evening.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…