× Cold continues -Light snow this afternoon/evening – heavy snow north portions of Chicago area Sunday night/Monday including Winter Storm Watch far north

Another “clipper” low pressure system will swing southeast out of the Dakotas through central Illinois and on east, depositing around an inch of snow and again disrupting travel later this Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

Sub-zero temperatures area-wide (see map below) this morning (near zero in the city to negative teens and –lower 20s across the Fox River Valley) – will likely be repeated Sunday morning as the Arctic-source cold remains over our area. Skies should again clear behind departing low pressure later tonight, allowing temperatures to again fall over the fresh blanket of snow.

With a strong low pressure system moving through our area, a Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded area on highlighted map) is in effect for heavy snow in excess of 6-inches in northeast Illinois counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin border Sunday night and Monday. If conditions develop as anticipated, counties between the Watch and north of Interstate-80 could be placed in a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 6-inches of snow during that time frame with lesser amount farther south. Stay tuned.

Current temperatures…