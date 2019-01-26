× Chicago police officer shot in bulletproof vest on North Side: officials

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot in his bulletproof vest Saturday while responding to a “domestic incident” on the North Side, officials said. Police returned fire, but no one else was shot.

The officer is in good condition and was taken to a local hospital, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police were responding to a call “involving a man with mental illness,” Guglielmi said, when someone opened fire. A bullet grazed the officer’s vest.

“Other than shock from the incident,” Guglielmi said, “[the] officer was talking and in good health.”

No other information was immediately available.