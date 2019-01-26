Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison in a walking boot for 2-4 weeks

CHICAGO – Another day, another Bulls injury.

They already lost Wendell Carter Junior. Now the Bulls other first round pick is out as well.

According to the team, Chandler Hutchison “sustained an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot” against Atlanta on Wednesday.

He played 33 minutes in that game and another 41 Friday night against the Clippers. Hutchison will be in a walking boot for two to four weeks before being re-examined after the All-Star Break.

The 22nd selection in the 2018 Draft has started 14 of the 44 games he’s played for the Bulls, averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.