5 people shot at Indianapolis bar; police describe ‘pandemonium’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are sorting through details and interviewing multiple witnesses after five people were shot at a bar on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to WXIN.

Police said the shots rang out around 2 a.m. at Brotherman Tavern, located at 2947 N.Sherman Dr. Officers were initially called to the scene for a report of a disturbance at the bar, according to Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham.

She said officers were met with "pandemonium."

"They located some individuals down," Cunningham said. "A couple of officers actually used their tourniquet on an individual that had some lower extremity wounds.”

The on-scene first aid was a “lifesaving measure” for the shooting victims, officials said.

“I cannot stress the importance enough of the first aid in the initial treatment of our officers on the scene,” Cunningham said. “Particularly the application of a tourniquet to one of the individuals that had the serious injury.”

Police were told the disturbance occurred about 30 to 45 minutes before the shooting. It’s believed someone involved in that disturbance returned to the bar, and that’s when shots were fired.

It’s not clear how many individuals fired shots in the bar. Interviews with witnesses are ongoing.

Ambulances transported two victims to Eskenazi Hospital and one to Methodist Hospital. All three sustained critical wounds. The other two victims were walk-ins at Community East Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.

After the shooting, IMPD loaded up to 15 witnesses on an IndyGo bus to keep them warm.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett later remarked on the officers lifesaving efforts, tweeting, "In the face of senseless violence, [IMPD officers] demonstrated incredible foresight and helped to save this individual's life. Thank you to this officer and so many other public safety officials who demonstrate their commitment to our community each day."

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.