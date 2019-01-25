× Snow ending this Friday evening

At 10PM CST snow has ended over the Chicago area with the exception of a small shrinking band well south of Chicago see weather radar mosaic below). It looks like that snow will dissipate or move off to the east before midnight. Sticking snow fell across the entire Chicago area this afternoon – ending from the west this evening with totals generally an inch or less north of Interstate-80 and from 1 to as much as 3-inches south of I-80.

Following is a list of locations and amount of snowfall reported (in inches)…

Location/snowfall

Chatsworth…3.0

Carbon Hill…1.6

Ottawa…1.5

Streator…1.5

Joliet…1.3

Peotone…1.1

Mount Morris…1.0

Batavia…0.9

Aurora…0.9

Romeoville…0.9

O’Hare…0.7

Midway…0.6

Rockford…0.6

St. Charles…0.6

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…