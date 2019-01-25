Bears begin search to replace Cody Parkey: report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Cody Parkey’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are bringing in former Jets kicker Nick Folk Friday for a work out.



Schefter doesn’t believe Folk is the only kicking prospect set to make the trip to Halas Hall. A handful of others will likely try out in the coming weeks.



Folk last kicked in the league back in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in just four games for the Bucs a year removed from knee surgery. He missed two extra points and five field goals before being placed on injured reserve.

Parkey is still guaranteed close to $4 million on his contract. Parkey missed seven field goals and three extra points in the regular season before his infamous botched kick in the Bears playoff loss to the Eagles, which the NFL later ruled tipped.