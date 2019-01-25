× Midday Fix: Chicago By the Book: 101 Publications That Shaped the City and Its Image

Susan Rossen is cochair of the Caxton Club’s Publications Committee

Kim Coventry is cochair of the Caxton Club’s Publications Committee

Chicago by the Book: 101 Publications That Shaped the City and Its Image by the Caxton Club

( https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/C/bo28751879.html )

https://www.caxtonclub.org/

www.press.uchicago.edu

Events:

-Wednesday, January 30, American Writers Museum, 6:30 p.m.

180 N. Michigan Avenue, 2nd Floor

Chicago, IL 60601

312-374-8790

Event link: https://72817.blackbaudhosting.com/72817/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=afd1256b-858a-470d-a9c1-81052463d42a

https://americanwritersmuseum.org/

-Thursday, February 7, Bookends & Beginnings, 6 p.m.

1712 Sherman Avenue, Alley #1

Evanston, Illinois 60201

224-999-7722

https://www.bookendsandbeginnings.com/

https://www.bookendsandbeginnings.com/event/chicago-book-panel-garry-wills-dominic-pacyga-and-nina-barrett

-Sunday, February 10, Seminary Co-op, 3 p.m.

5751 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60637

(773) 752-4381

https://www.semcoop.com/

https://www.semcoop.com/event/celia-hilliard-and-dan-meyer-chicago-book-timothy-mennel