Manteno veterans’ home resident with Legionnaires’ dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Manteno veterans’ home resident who contracted Legionnaires’ disease has died.

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs spokesman Dave MacDonna said Friday that the resident died Sunday night. He could not release further details.

The death came just two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the Manteno home to sign an order for an audit of all Veterans’ Affairs safety and security processes and to ensure full and timely communications with residents and their families, staff and the public.

The home 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Chicago is the second veterans’ home hit by the deadly flu-like illness. Since 2015, 14 people who contracted Legionnaires’ by inhaling water vapor infected with Legionella bacteria have died.

Pritzker was heavily critical of predecessor Gov. Bruce Rauner’s management of the Quincy crisis.