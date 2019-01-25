× Man kidnapped, mother pistol-whipped during armed home invasion in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Police are searching for three armed men who broke into a west suburban home and kidnapped a man in a targeted attack.

Riverside police received a call of an armed home invasion in progress on the 200 block of West Quincy at about 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say three men forced their way into the home through the front door. Inside the home was a mother and her two adult children; a daughter and son, said to be in his 20s.

According to police, the home was targeted and the suspects knew the names of the victims.

Police said there was a verbal exchange between the son and the suspects. During the exchange, the mother was pistol-whipped and the daughter was told to get on the ground.

The suspects told the women not to interfere, or they would kill the man.

The man was then blindfolded and put inside a vehicle, believed to belong to the family. According to the mother, the suspects fled in two different vehicles.

Police chased the suspects through Berwyn, then Chicago, st speeds reaching 100 miles per hour before losing them.

At some point during the kidnapping, the male victim was thrown out of the vehicle in Chicago. He then called 911.

The victim was transported to McNeal Hospital in Berwyn and is being treated for minor injuries.

The mother is being treated at an area hospital for battery. The other adult woman was not injured.

No one is in custody, and incident is being investigated. Police said there is no danger to the community.