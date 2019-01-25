WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump gives update about government shutdown
Lunchbreak: Fried Green Tomatoes

Posted 12:04 PM, January 25, 2019

Erick Williams, Chef/Owner, Virtue

Virtue

1462 East 53rd Street
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 947-8831

https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/

Check out their website for Valentine’s Day specials!

Recipe:

Virtue Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

4 large green tomatoes (firm sliced ¼ -1/2 inch thick)

Vegetable oil (enough to fill pan ¼ inch deep)

1 ½ cups buttermilk

1 ½ cups yellow cornmeal

1 ½ cups a.p.flour

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

 

  1. Pour buttermilk into a shallow dish.
  2. Slice tomatoes, add to the buttermilk and set aside.
  3. Heat oil over medium high heat in a large skillet.
  4. Mix corn meal, salt, pepper and together and place in a shallow dish.
  5. Dredge it in the cornmeal mixture.
  6. Fry each slice in the oil until browned, 1.5-2 minutes.
  7. Turn and cook the other side until brown.
  8. Remove and place on a paper-towel-lined .