Lunchbreak: Fried Green Tomatoes
Erick Williams, Chef/Owner, Virtue
Virtue
1462 East 53rd Street
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 947-8831
https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/
Recipe:
Virtue Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
4 large green tomatoes (firm sliced ¼ -1/2 inch thick)
Vegetable oil (enough to fill pan ¼ inch deep)
1 ½ cups buttermilk
1 ½ cups yellow cornmeal
1 ½ cups a.p.flour
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons black pepper
- Pour buttermilk into a shallow dish.
- Slice tomatoes, add to the buttermilk and set aside.
- Heat oil over medium high heat in a large skillet.
- Mix corn meal, salt, pepper and together and place in a shallow dish.
- Dredge it in the cornmeal mixture.
- Fry each slice in the oil until browned, 1.5-2 minutes.
- Turn and cook the other side until brown.
- Remove and place on a paper-towel-lined .