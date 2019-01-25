× Local grocery to provide free groceries to furloughed government workers

CHICAGO — Federal workers affected by the government shutdown can receive free groceries from a local grocer.

Happy Foods, which has two Chicagoland locations, is providing furloughed workers with the equivalent of $50 groceries a week per family.

All workers have to do in order to receive groceries is bring their government-issued ID to either of their locations in Edison Park or Edgebrook.

According to Legacy Healthcare, who partnered with Happy Foods on this offer, families are encouraged to come to the store every week.

The program is said to end at the end of the government shutdown.