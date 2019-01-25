× Light snow this afternoon/early evening across the Chicago area

Light snow will spread from west to east across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana this after, gradually ending from the west this evening. Accumulations of an inch or so are possible, especially along and south of Interstate-80. With temperatures in the single digits, the snow will stick and create slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces, so if out on the highways, prepare for a slower and more careful commute.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…