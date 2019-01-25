Krispy Kreme offering Valentine’s Day Conversation Doughnuts and they’re awesome

This might be the best thing that has ever happened to Valentine’s Day — Krispy Kreme will offer up “Conversation Doughnuts” to help spread the love this February.

According to Elite Daily, each heart-shaped treat will feature a cute phase that will help you impress that special someone in your life. It’s a total win-win folks, and you can get them starting Jan 30th and ‘try them out’ before the big day on the 14th.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know…hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess it up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Candy lovers: we have one sweet heart of a solution for you. Actually, make that a dozen. #ValentinesDay2019 pic.twitter.com/uHILatCiJ8 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2019

This is perfect for us, Happy Valentine’s Day!