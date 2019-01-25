Girl, 14, escapes attackers in Marquette Park: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert after a 14-year-old girl was attacked on Chicago’s South Side.

The incident happened in front of Tarkington Elementary School in the 3300 block of West 71st Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police say two men exited a four-door black sedan and approached girl. One of the men attempted to pull her into the vehicle and unbuckle her pants. The girl managed to get away from the men and fled the scene. The suspects also fled in an unknown direction.

Police only provided a vague description of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact police.