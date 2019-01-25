Found Footage Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett Show Off Some New VHS Gems!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Found Footage Festival: Cherished Gems

Friday, Jan. 25th - 9:30pm

Found Footage Festival: After Dark

Saturday, Jan. 26th - 9:30pm

Music Box Theatre

3733 N Southport Ave.

Chicago, IL 60613

Tickets: $15 (or $25 for both nights)

foundfootagefest.com/tour

The Found Footage Festival, the acclaimed touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos, will bring two new shows to Chicago this month. Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report, will present their all-time greatest VHS finds in “Cherished Gems” on Friday, Jan. 25th (9:30pm), then return on Saturday, Jan. 26th (9:30pm), digging up all the naughty and unsettling video footage from their 25 years of collecting. Tickets to this special weekend engagement at The Music Box (3733 N Southport Ave) are $15 for one night or $25 for both nights and are available at www.foundfootagefest.com.

The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind event showcasing videos found at garage sales and thrift stores and in warehouses and dumpsters throughout North America. Curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities. From the curiously-produced industrial training video to the forsaken home movie donated to Goodwill, the Found Footage Festival resurrects these forgotten treasures and serves them up in a lively celebration of all things found.