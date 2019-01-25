Donations turn into teachers’ treasures at supply swap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago teachers took part in a treasure hunt Friday in a warehouse packed with every school supply imaginable.

It was all free to teachers who often operate on a shoestring budget.

Bags of donations were brought into the Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange.

“Many (teachers) buy $2,000 to $2,500 of supplies out of pocket every year because they just don't have enough money to get stuff for 30 kids in a classroom,” executive director Barbara Koenen said.

The three day swap circle for teachers runs through Saturday with no limit to how much they can drag away to fill their classrooms.