CPD searching for 2 armed men who threatened police in viral video

CHICAGO — A video posted on social media shows two armed men threatening to shoot and kill Chicago police officers.

Supt. Eddie Johnson on Friday said he takes all threats very seriously.

The video, which was shared on the “Chicago Code Blue” Facebook page, shows a man with two guns on his lap threatening to kill an officer after a marked police SUV pulls up alongside the man's car.

Another man in the backseat appears to have a handgun with a laser pointer. There is also a woman in the car.

Police said a safety notification was sent to all officers. The men in the video have been identified, and investigative alerts have been issued. WGN is not naming the men because charges have not been filed.

As of Friday night, the video has more than a million views. A second video surfaced Friday that shows one of the men continuing to make threats against police.

Detectives are investigating.