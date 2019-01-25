Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold weekend with very cold days to follow
-
Bitter cold to follow weekend snow
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Bitter cold to follow snow
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Cold air blows in for the weekend
-
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
-
Cold, then bitter cold to end the week
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Cold returns later next week