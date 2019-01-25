× Bitter cold morning – Wind Chill Advisory until noon – light snow later this afternoon/evening

The Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous wind chills -20 to -30-degrees until noon is spot-on, so if you’re outside this morning make sure to bundle up and cover all exposed flesh as much as possible – exposure to these conditions can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes.

With Arctic high pressure overhead, mostly clear skies, a blanket of fresh snow and west to northwest winds gusting 25 to 30 mph, temperatures have dropped well below zero with wind chills in the -20 to -30-degrees Chicago area-wide early this Friday morning. At area airport locations, lowest temperature so far has been -12 in far western Sterling/Rock Falls, Freeport and Rochelle, while the coldest wind chill has been -30-degrees at Sterling/Rock Falls and Rochelle. O’Hare and Midway have recorded a -6 and -4 respectively with both registering a -25-degree wind chill.

Later this afternoon into the evening light snow will spread over our area as another “clipper low pressure system will pass to our south impacting to some degree the afternoon-evening commute. Light snow will give a dusting across northern sections and an inch or so along and south of Interstate-80, so prepare for some slick spots and a careful drive.

Following is a list of Chicago-area airport locations with lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills as of 7AM CST this Friday morning.

Location/Lowest temperature/Coldest wind chill

Rochelle…-12/-30

Sterling/Rock Falls…-12/-30

Freeport…-12/-25

DeKalb…-10/-27

Rockford…-9/-29

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-9/-29

DuPage/West Chicago…-8/-26

Schaumburg…-8/-22

Peru/Ottawa…-7/-26

Waukegan…-7/-22

O’Hare…-6/-25

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…-5/-26

Morris/Washburn…-5/-24

Palwaukee/Wheeling…-5/-22

Midway…-4/-25

Pontiac…-4/-24

Joliet…-3/-18

Lansing…-3/-23

Kankakee…-2/-23

Gary, IN…0/-19

Rensselaer, IN…0/-10

Valparaiso, IN…-1/-18

Burlington, WI…-11/-27

Janesville, WI…-9/-25

Kenosha, WI…-9/-26

Milwaukee, WI…-4/-21