Bitter cold continues to grip Chicago; Snow possible this evening

CHICAGO – Winter continues to grip the Chicago area.
Friday morning saw dangerously low temperatures and windchills, prompting a windchill advisory.
Daytime highs were in the lower single digits and sub zero wind chills are expected throughout the Friday afternoon.
Light snow is expected in some areas Friday evening. Accumulations of an inch or so are possible, especially along and south of Interstate-80.
With temperatures in the single digits, the snow will stick and create slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces, so if out on the highways, prepare for a slower and more careful commute.
