Bears signing new kicker Redford Jones

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Former Tulsa kicker Redford Jones is signing with the Bears, according to his agency EnterSports Management.

#Tulsa FB PK Redford Jones named to The American's Weekly Football Honor Roll after scoring 12 pts on a 46-yard FG and 9 PATs Saturday. pic.twitter.com/9FOudAEbF2 — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 11, 2017

Jones made 12 of his attempted 16 field goals in his final season for the Golden Hurricane. He seems to have won the Bears Friday try out which also reportedly included former Jets kicker Nick Folk.

Here's the full list of kickers the Bears wound up working out, per source: Nick Folk, Josh Gable, Redford Jones, Ernesto Lacayo, Austin MacGinnis and Blair Walsh. https://t.co/VFeRR87EMT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2019

Ryan Pace came through on the promise he made at the Bears end of the year press conference, saying there would be more competition in the kicking game following Cody Parkey’s eleventh miss of the season.

“I know Cody wishes he had a better season. We wish he had a better season, too. You know, we’ve just got to evaluate that now and you’ve got be to honest with yourselves in these. When we go forward, that’s when we have to be real and say, that’s an important position for us, it’s a position of emphasis. We want more production out of that position and we are going to get that. We’re going to strive for that. That’s going to be an area of focus. We’re not going to hit on — our goal of course is to hit on every draft pick and UFA but that’s just not reality. So sometimes when that doesn’t happen, you have to self-reflect and be honest and then improve it going forward.”

Parkey is still under the 4-year, $15 million contract he signed before the start of last season.