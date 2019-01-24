Suburban volleyball coach accused of using hidden camera to record minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A suburban volleyball coach was charged with planting a hidden camera in the bathroom of his training facility.

Prosecutors said a computer in 34-year-old Micheal Liedtke's office was connected to a camera found hidden in ceiling tiles in the bathroom of the DuPage Training Academy in Carol Stream. Liedtke owns and operates Xcel Athletics which operates inside the training academy.

Investigators said they found images of patrons, including minors, using the restroom. They also found pornographic images of children on his cell phone.

Officials said he confessed after turning himself in on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized videotaping.

The volleyball coach has rented space at the facility for the past four years.

Since this was brought to light on Monday, the facility's owner and police officers did a sweep on the building to make sure there were no other hidden recording devices.

They said they were sickened by what they found and wanted to make sure children training there were safe

"This is a place where children come to enjoy playing baseball, do lessons, do camps and we want it to be a safe and secure place for the children in the community," Jeff Kramer, DuPage Training Academy, said.

Liedtke was released on a $250,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. More charges may be possible.

Liedtke is due in court Feb. 28.