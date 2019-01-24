Rick Bayless offering free meals at Chicago restaurant to federal workers impacted by shutdown

CHICAGO — Celebrity Chef Rick Bayless is joining the #ChefsForFeds movement by providing free meals to federal workers at his Chicago restaurant.

The chef posted on Instagram and said federal workers with a valid ID can get a free torta or meal-in-a-bowl caldo, plus an aqua fresca from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at XOCO, 449 N. Clark St., until the government shutdown comes to an end.

“What’s happening in DC is a real mess and we want to help,” he said.

Bayless gave a shoutout to Chef Jose Andrés, who started the #ChefsForFeds movement through World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that responds after disasters.

The nonprofit served millions of free meals to Americans after such natural disasters as Hurricane Maria and the California wildfires. Now, they are tackling a new kind of crisis by heading to cities across the United States to feed furloughed federal government workers and their families.

Last week, Andres announced the #ChefsForFeds campaign and two days later, opened a kitchen and café near the White House to feed those in need.

The pop-up kitchen has been a total success. On the 33rd day of the partial shutdown, Andrés’ team managed to serve 11,400 hot meals, the team tweeted.

Aside from food, World Central Kitchen offers essentials like diapers, pet food and cat litter.

Anyone interested in learning more about the #ChefsForFeds movement can explore the hashtag or visit World Central Kitchen’s website.