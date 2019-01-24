Midday Fix: Roasted cabbage with tangerine butter
Executive Chef Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye in Austin, TX
Event:
“From Good Stock” supper club series featuring Emmer & Rye’s Kevin Fink
Thursday, January 24 (5:00P.M. to 11:00P.M.)
The Cherry Circle Room
12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Recipe:
Roasted Cabbage, Preserved Tangerine Butter, Trout Roe, Chives
Ingredients:
1 Head Cabbage
2 Quarts Water
7oz (14 T) Salt
4oz (1/2 cup) Trout Roe
3 oz (6 T) cut chives
20 leaves Red Frilly Mustard leaves
1 oz (2 T) Preserved Tangerine (can be fresh rind and salt if need be)
2 oz (4 T) Meyer Lemon Juice
1.5 lbs (16oz) Butter (Melted)
4 oz (1/2 cup) Grapeseed Oil
- Cut the cabbage into quarters and brine with salt and water for 1 hour. This is a 5% brine and will make sure the cabbage is evenly seasoned.
- Remove the cabbage from brine and let dry to sear better.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Purée salt preserves tangerines in blender with lemon juice and pour butter over to make emulsion. This can also be done with a whisk on the stove top. Make sure to pour butter slowly or it will break.
- Coat cabbage in grapeseed oil and roast at 450 degrees Fahrenheit on an aluminum sheet for 25 minutes until it is caramelized and deep in color.
- Sear cabbage in a pan to make the flavor even richer.
- Plate cabbage with all the leaves open and then finish with 5 oz of sauce per cabbage
- Garnish with 1 oz (2 T) of trout roe each spread throughout the cabbage.
- Now add the chives and mustards.
- Enjoy this hearty and incredibly flavorful cabbage, it should be the best you have ever had!