Midday Fix: Roasted cabbage with tangerine butter

Posted 11:43 AM, January 24, 2019

Executive Chef Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye in Austin, TX

https://emmerandrye.com/

Event:

“From Good Stock” supper club series featuring Emmer & Rye’s Kevin Fink

Thursday, January 24 (5:00P.M. to 11:00P.M.)

The Cherry Circle Room

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

Recipe:

Roasted Cabbage, Preserved Tangerine Butter, Trout Roe, Chives

Ingredients:

1 Head Cabbage
2 Quarts Water
7oz (14 T) Salt
4oz (1/2 cup) Trout Roe
3 oz (6 T) cut chives
20 leaves Red Frilly Mustard leaves
1 oz (2 T) Preserved Tangerine (can be fresh rind and salt if need be)
2 oz (4 T) Meyer Lemon Juice
1.5 lbs (16oz) Butter (Melted)
4 oz (1/2 cup) Grapeseed Oil

 

  1. Cut the cabbage into quarters and brine with salt and water for 1 hour. This is a 5% brine and will make sure the cabbage is evenly seasoned.
  2. Remove the cabbage from brine and let dry to sear better.
  3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
  4. Purée salt preserves tangerines in blender with lemon juice and pour butter over to make emulsion. This can also be done with a whisk on the stove top. Make sure to pour butter slowly or it will break.
  5. Coat cabbage in grapeseed oil and roast at 450 degrees Fahrenheit on an aluminum sheet for 25 minutes until it is caramelized and deep in color.
  6. Sear cabbage in a pan to make the flavor even richer.
  7. Plate cabbage with all the leaves open and then finish with 5 oz of sauce per cabbage
  8. Garnish with 1 oz (2 T) of trout roe each spread throughout the cabbage.
  9. Now add the chives and mustards.
  10. Enjoy this hearty and incredibly flavorful cabbage, it should be the best you have ever had!